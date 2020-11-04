Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Reveals Full Scorestreaks List

✖

The next chapter in the Black Ops saga is almost upon is, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War set to arrive on November 13th. There was an extended multiplayer beta for the game ahead of its launch, so fans of the franchise got a chance to check out the new release beforehand, but not everything about the multiplayer modes was revealed at the time. As the game's launch gets closer, more information arrives online. It now appears as though we have a full picture of what the list of scorestreaks in the Cold War multiplayer mode will be.

An online leak, which was shared by CharlieIntel.com, shows the complete list of scorestreaks that will be available in Cold War. The list includes the usual suspects like Spy Plane, Care Package, and Chopper Gunner, but it also has some interesting new options as well, like the Hand Canon and Incendiary Bow.

You can check out the full list below, but keep in mind, this is just a leak and has not been confirmed by the game itself, so things could change.

Incendiary Bow

RC-XD

Armor

Spy Plane

Counter Spy Plane

Flamethrower

Care Package

Sentry Turret

Death Machine

Cruise Missile

Artillery

Hand Canon

Napalm Strike

Air Patrol

War Machine

Strafe Run

H.A.R.P.

Attack Helicopter

Chopper Gunner

VTOL Escort

Gunship

As the launch of Black Ops Cold War nears, more and more information about the game has been made available. On Monday, the Cold War team revealed the titles and descriptions of the first three missions in the game. Cold War will begin will missions titled "Nowhere Left to Run," "Fracture Jaw," and "Desperate Measures."

“We are huge fans of the original Black Ops and our first goal was bringing back the iconic trio of Woods, Mason and Hudson – but to do so in a way that didn’t require any previous experience with the series,” said Dan Vondrak, Raven Software's senior creative director. “We also felt it was important to introduce some new characters so we could explore their personalities and relationships with the classic characters – this way both new and old players get something fresh. By approaching it this way, as the story unravels, we can slowly make connections and references back to Black Ops that fans like us will appreciate but won’t be a flood of new information all at once for new players.”

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War? Let us know in the comments!