Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Releases Season 2 Battle Pass Trailer

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone is finally upon us. While some players are able to pre-install the updates for the new season already, the content is set to go live for everybody when the clock strikes midnight on the East Coast Wednesday night. Season 2 is just around the corner and Call of Duty is finally giving folks a glimpse at what can be expected from the upcoming Battle Pass.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Call of Duty unveiled a trailer for the Season 2 Battle Pass, showing off the new operators, maps, weapons, and game modes that will arrive with the update this week. The new maps will be free, as will the highly-anticipated Outbreak game mode, but most of the operators, weapons, and skins will be a part of the Battle Pass. Check out the trailer above!

There are four new operators joining Black Ops Cold War and Warzone in this season, with Warsaw Pact's Naga representing the initial Battle Pass unlock. Like Stitch in Season 1, Naga is the featured character in the Battle Pass this time around. Maxis, Wolf, and Rivas are going to be made available later in the season.

In addition to all of the new unlockables in the Battle Pass, Season 2 will include the large-scale Zombies game mode known as Outbreak. This will put a team of four players into a Warzone-sized map, tasking them with completing challenges and surviving an undead horde.

Here's Call of Duty's official description of Outbreak:

"As Requiem continues to fall behind in the arms race against Omega Group, various regions in the Ural Mountains have recently become Dark Aether outbreak sites. With new opportunities to research the Dark Aether and advance Requiem’s agenda, it’s up to you and three fellow agents to complete the deadly experiments that few have survived.

"Continuing the Dark Aether story, Outbreak takes place across massive play spaces throughout the Ural Mountains, packed with new enemies, team objectives, player rewards, and intel to discover on foot, in vehicles, or by jump pads. Whether its hunting down elite enemies using a satellite tracker, escorting a Rover that detects dimensional portals, or holding out against zombies in a confined Dark Aether zone, agents of Requiem will need to complete these investigations before they can Exfil… or risk entering a Dark Aether portal to a new region for even more rewards."

