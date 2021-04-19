Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds Captain Price for Season 3

✖

One of the most popular Call of Duty characters of all-time is finally set to make an appearance in an installment of the series that we usually don't see him in. Yes, Captain Price is once again coming back, but this time he'll be showing up in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. And if you're already getting a bit sick of seeing Price come to every iteration of Call of Duty, he'll be rocking some different attire in his latest venture to mix things up a bit.

Activision and Treyarch announced today that Captain Price is one of the marquee Operator additions to Season 3 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is set to begin later this week. Rather than appearing with his trusty hat that we've come to recognize him for, Price will be geared up in some tactical gear for Black Ops Cold War. The clothing is specifically meant to serve as a callback to one of Price's first appearances in the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In addition, this same iteration of Price will also be playable in Call of Duty: Warzone.

If you're wondering how to unlock Captain Price for yourself, well, Activision honestly couldn't have made it any easier. Simply logging into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War once Season 3 begins will net you the iconic character. So basically, if you own the game, you'll get Price for no extra cost.

Unlocking Price in Warzone is a bit different, however. Rather than getting him from the outset, you'll have to make sure that you go online within Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War first. After doing this, he should show up in Warzone for you.

As a whole, it's going to be a massive week for those looking to dive back into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Season 3 is set to begin for both games later this week on Thursday, April 22. Each title is also available to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

So what do you think about this development? Are you going to look to play as this new version of Captain Price in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.