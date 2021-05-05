Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Weapon and Playlists This Week

✖

Treyarch Studios and Activision promised a new weapon and more in this week’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update with that content scheduled to drop on Thursday. The weekly update for the game will add the CARV.2 rifle as well as new playlists focused on some of the latest maps and game modes released in Season 3. All this will release on Thursday with a detailed breakdown of the patch’s changes expected to be released alongside the new content.

The weekly briefing form Activision previewed the arrival of the CARV.2 weapon in Black Ops Cold War with Treyarch confirming on Wednesday that it’ll indeed be released on Thursday. It’s a burst-fire weapon that’ll be obtainable by completing in-game challenges just as past Black Ops Cold War weapons have been earned.

Coming tomorrow in #BlackOpsColdWar: • CARV.2 tactical rifle

• Yamantau + Diesel 24/7

• Party Games playlists (Prop Hunt, Gun Game, Sticks and Stones)

• New Prop Hunt maps: Yamantau and Diesel

• Gunfight Blueprints + more

“Get your hands on the CARV.2 tactical rifle this week, Season Three’s latest weapon available in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone via in-game challenge and the ‘Plastik Prototype’ Store bundle,” Activision said about the new weapon coming to both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. “This burst-fire weapon stands out in the tactical rifle class with its high bullet velocity output, offering powerful damage, solid recoil control, and a large ammo pool from the start.”

Will this weapon be busted like some of the other additions to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone? That remains to be seen, but historically, weapons have emerged pretty powerfully in the Call of Duty games, so there’s a chance this one could end up being overpowered as well. Challenges required to unlock these weapons don’t always function correctly the first time either, so it may be that players have to wait on their new weapon if things don’t go smoothly.

Outside of the new gun, players can look forward to additional playlists in Black Ops Cold War catered to different kinds of experiences. Yamantau and Diesel 24/7 playlists will be added to focus attention on the new maps introduced in Season Three while party game playlists will also be added. Those party playlists consist of Prop Hunt, Gun Game, and the new Sticks and Stones mode.

Black Ops Cold War’s update is scheduled to release on Thursday, so expect to see a full breakdown of what’s included in it when it’s available.