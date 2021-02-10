Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Affects League Play and Firebase Z, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black ops Cold War got another update this week shortly after the launch of the much anticipated League Play. The update is relevant to the release of that gameplay environment in that it affects it directly by imposing restrictions on different parts of League Play ranging from attachments players can use as well as several kinds of other weaponry like Scorestreaks and Lethals. This same update also continues to tune the Firebase Z content released not long ago.

Treyarch Studios had already somewhat addressed the state of League Play this week shortly after its launch, and now with the game’s latest patch out across all platforms, it takes those measures further by implementing changes. For Zombies players, the update resolves some issues players had with the Firebase Z map and things like the new Tombstone Soda perk which should now work more efficiently compared to its pre-update state.

Black Ops Cold War players can find the full patch notes for the February 9th update below.

League Play

Create-a-Class

Players logging into League Play for the first time should now see preset CDL classes instead of empty custom classes in Create-a-Class.

Players should now be able to save their custom classes properly in League Play.

Restrictions Added

Attachments Suppressors (All) Task Force Barrel Spetsnaz RPK Barrel CMV MIL-Spec Barrel Tiger Team Barrel Mounted Flashlight Target Designator Tiger Team Spotlight

Scorestreaks Armor War Machine

Field Upgrades Jammer

Lethals Molotov

Perks Gung-Ho



UI

Updated the percentages listed on the Skill Divisions Overview screen.

Addressed a dismissible UI error that could appear when exiting a League Play match in the After Action Report.

Zombies

Stability

Fixed crashes related to Essence Traps, Main Quest, and Tombstone Soda.

Challenges

Special enemy class now counts toward the Elite eliminations weapon camo challenge.

Orda eliminations now count for 3 Elite eliminations toward weapon camo challenges.

Gameplay

Closed an exploit where a player could teleport out of the Village using Aether Shroud Tier III.

Addressed a rare issue where an Orda Assault Round could end prematurely.

Perks

Tombstone Soda Addressed an issue where the player's resources would not update upon collecting their stash. Addressed an issue where the player could not pick up items after dying in shadow form under certain circumstances. Addressed an issue where the player could die and not reach their body while fast-traveling in shadow form.



Wonder Weapon

Addressed an issue with the RAI K-84 where offset visual effects could be seen after using the teleporter.

Intel