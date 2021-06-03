Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Modes and Action Heroes Playlists

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got another update this Thursday to continue the content coming as part of the ‘80s Action Heroes event. While new game modes have already been added in the past that related to Die Hard and the Rambo movies are two heroes came from, a new playlist available now has combined those modes into one experience so that players can alternate between them with ease. Other changes included in the patch notes deal with the Zombies experience and other multiplayer playlists and modes.

A list of patch notes detailing everything that’s new in this week’s update was shared alongside Treyarch’s announcement. Not included in this update’s patch notes but still worth noting is that there’s a Double XP weekend coming up on June 7th that’ll last for the next few days.

Now live in #BlackOpsColdWar: • Action Heroes Moshpit (Die Hardpoint and Rambo's Gun Game)

• Blueprint Ammo Gun Game

• Face Off 6v6

• New Gunfight Tournament Details: https://t.co/WduCpyqsBc pic.twitter.com/ART1HVaZmE — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) June 3, 2021

You can check out all the patch notes for this week’s Black Ops Cold War update below:

Multiplayer

New Modes

Action Heroes Moshpit

Moshpit of Die Hardpoint and Rambo’s Gun Game available in Featured Playlists.

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game

New variant of Gun Game featuring an arsenal of Weapon Blueprints with tracer and dismemberment effects available in Featured Playlists.

Face Off 6v6

New 6v6 variant of Face Off mode available in Featured Playlists.

Modes

Multi-Team Elimination The starting weapon will now be randomly selected from a pool of weapons at the start of the match for all players. Pistol Charlie (Burst Pistol) Submachine Gun Alpha Milano 821 AK-74u Bullfrog The 3rd person audio for a parachute being deployed has been increased and the range has been extended to help with awareness of enemies dropping nearby. Addressed an issue that prevented Squad Wipe medals from being properly awarded.



Featured Playlists

Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Action Heroes Moshpit [NEW]

Blueprint Ammo Gun Game [NEW]

Face Off 6v6 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Multi-Team Elimination

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Party Games

Multi-Team Moshpit Multi-Team Elimination has been added to Multi-Team Moshpit



Zombies

Gameplay

Closed an exploit that allowed players to create a Toxic Growth that exist longer than expected.

Stability

Addressed an issue related to Mimics across all modes.

Onslaught (PlayStation)

Stability Addressed an issue on Standoff where the Orb would continue to move during a Host Migration and players would enter the next phase immediately when the match resumes.



Featured Playlists