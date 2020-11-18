Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Just Nerfed the Most Popular Gun

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update just nerfed the game's most popular, powerful, and overused gun. A surprise new change has been made to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC game that has drastically reduced the effectiveness of a gun all players have been using and abusing in multiplayer: the MP5. More specifically, Treyarch has announced that, effective immediately,y the gun's base effective damage range has been decreased by 33% while the initial recoil has been adjusted as well.

Treyarch doesn't provide specifics pertaining to the latter, but players are already seeing the tweak in the former. Before this update, the MP5 was more effective at a distance than it had any right to be, now, it's still easily one of the best guns in the game, if not the best, but it's not nearly as effective as you get farther away from the target.

For now, this is the only weapon being changed, with Treyarch noting -- via designer Tony Flame -- that the team will have "a larger pass" at all of the game's weapons with Season 1, which is scheduled to release next month. In other words, if you were hoping to see tweaks to the M16, FFAR, AUG, AK-47, and more, it sounds like you will need to wait until Season 1.

#BlackOpsColdWar update: We've reduced the base effective damage range by 33% and adjusted the initial recoil for Submachine Gun Alpha. Now get out there and try the other four! 👊 — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 18, 2020

Since launch, players, en masse, have been complaining about the MP5, and in particular, how effective it is at longer ranges. Thus, it's not very surprising to see it singled out ahead of a larger weapons update.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the game and all things COD -- including all of the latest news -- click here or check out the links below: