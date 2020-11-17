Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Update Leaves COD Fans Disappointed

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update has been released on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC by Infinity Ward, or more specifically, a new playlist update has been released, which means players on the aforementioned platforms don't have to worry about a big file size because there's no download. That said, because this a playlist update, it means there's no new content, big improvements, meta changes, or bug fixes. Rather, it simply refreshes the game's playlists.

For Modern Warfare, nothing substantial is leaving or coming in, leaving fans of the game's multiplayer disappointed. Meanwhile, for Warzone, Plunder Trios has been removed, and in its place Plunder: Blood Money has been added, but just for Quads.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, organized by game, and courtesy of Infinity Ward.

Modern Warfare:

Blueprint Gunfight

S&D Double Down

NVG Moshpit

Warzone:

Removed Plunder Trios

Added Plunder: Blood Money (Quads)

(Photo: Activision)

As noted in the headline, Call of Duty players aren't impressed with the update, with many expressing their disappointment about Shipment 24/7 not returning in the replies:

There is no way that I’m the only one that is still pissed off that they took shipment and shoot house 24/7 — BigBoy (@MrBigBoy8735) November 17, 2020

Bro just bring back shoot house / shoot the ship 24/7 back — xeo (@CertifiedXeo) November 17, 2020

Somehow worse than last one — Mario Figueroa (@mariof1780) November 17, 2020

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and both are also playable on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5.

