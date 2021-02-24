Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Gives Players Early Access to Parts of Season 2

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s second season of content is releasing in full soon with the Season Two officially starting at 9 p.m. PT on February 24th, but players won’t have to wait that long to get started with parts of what’s included. Treyarch Studios released a download for Season Two ahead of the planned start date that gave players “early access” to a couple of different parts of Season Two. One of those early additions is a new Scrorestreak that’s already been wreaking havoc on players’ matches since it was added.

That new Scorestreak is the “Death Machine,” a name that’ll be familiar to anyone who’s played the past couple of Call of Duty games. The high-powered minigun unleashes a torrent of rounds at its target and can quickly take care of pretty much any threat that’s in front of it. The downsides of the weapon are that handling it is more time consuming than handling another weapon, and its ammo supply is limited, but it’s still being put to good use regardless.

Our #BlackOpsColdWar Season Two download starts rolling out at 9PM PT! This will include early access to the Death Machine Scorestreak, new title screen, and new lobby. Then 24 hours later, Season Two begins at 9PM PT Feb. 24 / 12AM ET Feb. 25! Patch notes incoming tomorrow. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 23, 2021

Some of the people who’ve used it already and have sounded off on social media about it have suggested that it might get nerfed in the future, but that remains to be seen since it was only just added. The Scorestreak is meant to be plenty powerful on its own, however, and has those mentioned disadvantages to offset its strengths, so perhaps it’ll remain unchanged.

Two less exciting but still notable changes after the Season Two download was made available include the new title screen and a new lobby setting. While all of those things are available now for people who’ve downloaded the first snippet of Season Two, they’re only previews of what’s to come. Treyarch has already teased that it’ll have new weapons added in Season Two, more maps, and an expanded Zombies experience.

We’ll get the full set of patch notes at some point on Wednesday – possibly closer to the time the season actually launches – to see everything that’s new in Season Two.