Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Reveal First Season 2 Guns

Earlier today, Activision, Raven Software, and Treyarch revealed a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2. While the publisher and developers did not reveal many details outside of this season's release date, fans have already started to work to uncover some of the new weapons that will be made available in Season 2. Notably, the @charlieINTEL Twitter account has spotted a crossbow, Mini-Gun, a new SMG, and the return of the Galil. With just over a week to go until the new season starts, these weapon reveals definitely seem to have fans hyped!

Images of the weapons can be found in the Tweets from @charlieINTEL embedded below.

The Galil debuted in the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, and has appeared in every entry in the Black Ops series since. It isn't too surprising to see it return in the game's new season, but fans across social media seem very happy that it's back, regardless! Given how popular the weapon has been through the years, it seems like a safe bet the assault rifle will quickly become a common sight once Season 2 kicks off.

While fans are clearly happy to see the Galil make a comeback, many seem less enthusiastic about the crossbow. Like the Galil, crossbows have been a staple of the Black Ops series, but it seems that a lot of fans on social media aren't nearly as interested in using the weapon. Perhaps the crossbow will manage to win fans over when it releases!

Of course, it's hard to come to any strong conclusions about these weapons just yet. As of this writing, Activision has not revealed further details regarding the new weapons that will appear in the game. With Season 2's February 25th start date fast approaching, however, fans will likely know more sooner, rather than later!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

