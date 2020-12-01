Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Fixes Major Zombies Issue

✖

A new game settings update has been released for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and fans will be happy to know that it addresses an issue with Zombies mode. According to Treyarch, the issue was resulting in "lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and in later rounds." Fortunately, that now seems to be in the past, so players can get the XP they're expecting to see! In addition to the fix, Treyarch also announced that the month of December will see additional 2X Weapon XP events as a way of rewarding fans for their patience with these issues.

The Tweet announcing the fix can be found embedded below.

We’ve also addressed an issue in Zombies that was causing lower-than-targeted Weapon XP earn rates in solo matches and in later rounds. To thank everyone for their patience, we’re planning additional 2X Weapon XP events in December! We’ll keep you posted on dates and times. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) November 30, 2020

It's not uncommon for online games to release with some bugs, but Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has seen a lot of issues since its release last month. From smaller problems, like the incorrect Weapon XP earn rates, to major issues, such as Xbox Series X consoles completely crashing and, in at least one circumstance, breaking entirely. To their credit, Treyarch and Activision seem to be hard at work on fixing these various issues, as today's update shows. It will likely be some time before some of the most pressing issues have been addressed, but these fixes seem to be a top priority, at the moment.

For the uninitiated, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct follow-up to the original Black Ops game. The game takes place in the 1980s during the height of Cold War tensions with the Soviet Union. Black Ops Cold War features an original storyline, involving various political figures of the era, including then-US president Ronald Reagan.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Did you encounter these types of issues in Zombies mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!