Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Buffs Ray Gun, More Changes Coming

Call of Duty’s Zombies mode has incorporated a number of Wonder Weapons into the games over the years, but the Ray Gun has remained the most iconic and memorable of all. That weapon was nerfed with the release of the game’s Season 3 Reloaded update, but an update released not long afterwards buffed the Ray Gun again with promises of more changes to come in the future.

The change applied to the Ray Gun in the Friday update for Black Ops Cold War is essentially a one-for-one revert of the prior nerf, so players may view the changes as things getting back to normal instead of a straight-up buff. Regardless of how you look at it, the Ray Gun now performs better than it did whenever the Season 3 Reloaded update released.

In today's update: • Multi-Team Elimination & Moshpit restored

• Custom Mods for Dual Wield

• Ray Gun standard ammo count increased

• Classic hit marker/headshot sound option

• Zombies stability fixes

• Challenge fixes

• 2XP Weekend begins!https://t.co/cPvcughoDC pic.twitter.com/hweGYgeIHz — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) May 21, 2021

The Season 3 Reloaded update in question dropped the stock ammo of the Ray Gun to 60 as opposed to the 80 it was previously at. The Pack-A-Punched Porter’s X2 Ray Gun version of the weapon, however, was buffed. In Treyarch’s latest update, it said it reverted the change to bring the base gun’s ammo count back to 80 and that the Pack-A-Punched version’s ammo would be increased “in an upcoming update.”

Full patch notes for Treyarch’s latest Zombies update across all modes can be seen below with the Ray Gun changes listed at the top.

Weapons

Ray Gun Restored standard Ray Gun ammo count from 20/60 to 20/80. Pack-a-Punched amount count will be increased in an upcoming update.

Custom Mods Addressed an issue that could cause the Custom Mods menu to be blank after Pack-a-Punching weapons.



Ammo Mods

Dead Wire Updated Dead Wire Tier V Ammo Mod to kill any normal zombies stunned that it stuns.



UI

Addressed an issue where player names could appear during Main Quest cutscenes.

Outbreak

Stability Fixed stability issues that could occur when players transitioned regions or left a match while in an upgrade menu.



Onslaught

Stability Fixed a crash that occurred when unlocking the Challenge Weapon Blueprint in the new Mystery Munitions limited-time mode.



Look for more Ray Gun changes to come in that future update whenever that one may release.