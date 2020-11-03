Call of Duty Insider Warns of Huge Black Ops Cold War Weapon Changes

✖

A prominent Call of Duty insider has warned that huge weapon changes are coming to Call of Duty: Warzone after the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Activision, Infinity Ward, and Treyarch have already confirmed Warzone will undergo changes to implement Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but so far, it's been relatively vague about these changes. That said, recently, prominent Call of Duty insider, leaker, and content creator Tom Henderson took to Twitter to reveal some of these changes.

According to Henderson, Call of Duty: Warzone's weapons will not be changed to accommodate the new Black Ops Cold War weapons. However, weapons from Black Ops Cold War are coming to Warzone. To make this work, the weapons from Black Ops Cold War will be completely rebalanced to match the weapons of Warzone, which means their time-to-kill will be evened out as well.

Henderson notes that this means there will be over 100 weapons in Warzone by the end of the Black Ops Cold War cycle. Meanwhile, once Call of Duty 2021 hits -- rumored to be a remake of Modern Warfare 2 -- its weapons will be introduced the same way.

"Raven Software will work closely with both Infinity Ward and Treyarch for the Black Ops Cold War integration," said Henderson. "Essentially, Black Ops Cold War weapons will be completely rebalanced to match Modern Warfare's current weapons in Warzone. Black Ops Cold War weapons will not have a longer time-to-kill than Modern Warfare's."

Henderson continued:

"This means that by the end of the Black Ops Cold War life cycle, there will be over 100 different individual weapons in Warzone and the next title to release in 2021 will also be integrated into Warzone, exactly the same as Black Ops Cold War."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt, because nothing here is official. However, the source in question has proven reliable on numerous occasions.

