‘Call of Duty Blackout’ Update Includes Close Quarters Playlist, More

As the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta nears its public opening tomorrow, Treyarch has added some updates to keep it going strong.

The company has posted a new update on Reddit detailing the changes it’s made with the latest updates, including the addition of a new “Close Quarters” playlist, among other things. You can find the full note list below:

We’ve added more updates to the game today, including the new Close Quarters playlist. This is a Solo playlist where you’ll need to get up close and personal using only SMGs, shotguns, handguns, and your fists. We’ve also unlocked some of our most iconic Black Ops characters to cause some chaos with: Mason, Menendez, Reznov, and Woods. Get out there and take what’s yours.

Item Pickup Proximity: We’re working on making Items easier to pick up without having to look directly down at them. This is not likely to be something we can patch in the Beta, but will be available on launch day.

We’re working on making Items easier to pick up without having to look directly down at them. This is not likely to be something we can patch in the Beta, but will be available on launch day. Footsteps: We are working behind the scenes to adjust footstep volume so that your own steps and the steps of your teammates won’t sound louder than the footsteps of your enemies. We are still investigating any issues associated with adding that to the Beta.

We are working behind the scenes to adjust footstep volume so that your own steps and the steps of your teammates won’t sound louder than the footsteps of your enemies. We are still investigating any issues associated with adding that to the Beta. Perk Consumable – Awareness: Speaking of footsteps, in addition to the above, we have made and are testing changes to Awareness so that your own team’s footsteps are muted even further. We are optimistic that this one might make it in before the Beta period ends.

Speaking of footsteps, in addition to the above, we have made and are testing changes to Awareness so that your own team’s footsteps are muted even further. We are optimistic that this one might make it in before the Beta period ends. Bullet Penetration: We’ve seen reports of windows blocking the first shot before they’re broken, and issues with how bullet penetration might work shooting through a ceiling, but not through the floor and vice-versa. We’re on top of it, and we’ll make sure bullet penetration works as you might expect before the game releases.

We’ve seen reports of windows blocking the first shot before they’re broken, and issues with how bullet penetration might work shooting through a ceiling, but not through the floor and vice-versa. We’re on top of it, and we’ll make sure bullet penetration works as you might expect before the game releases. Obituary (AKA: Killfeed): We’re seeing requests for better intel when your teammates are downed and killed. We didn’t quite get everything we wanted to do with the Obituary in before the Beta deadline, so expect to see a more robust set of notifications for important game activity in the final version of the game.

We’re seeing requests for better intel when your teammates are downed and killed. We didn’t quite get everything we wanted to do with the Obituary in before the Beta deadline, so expect to see a more robust set of notifications for important game activity in the final version of the game. Merits and Leveling: Merits and level progression aren’t intended to be a meaningful part of the Beta, as none of your game stats will carry with you to the final game. Nonetheless, we are working out the bugs and improving the accuracy of stat reporting. Additionally, we’ve heard the feedback loud and clear and are actively discussing the best next steps to improve this experience.

Merits and level progression aren’t intended to be a meaningful part of the Beta, as none of your game stats will carry with you to the final game. Nonetheless, we are working out the bugs and improving the accuracy of stat reporting. Additionally, we’ve heard the feedback loud and clear and are actively discussing the best next steps to improve this experience. Wingsuit/Base Jumping: We generally like that you can get to almost anywhere across the map if you dive and gather momentum during Infiltration. However, in some cases the distance that you can travel and the speed at which you can dive allows you to outpace the helicopter itself, which is not intended. We are currently evaluating revised tuning that would still let you reach nearly any Destination of your choice, but you would have to wait a bit longer until the helicopter is further along its flight path. We’ll have a better idea tomorrow night if this change can make it in before the weekend.

We generally like that you can get to almost anywhere across the map if you dive and gather momentum during Infiltration. However, in some cases the distance that you can travel and the speed at which you can dive allows you to outpace the helicopter itself, which is not intended. We are currently evaluating revised tuning that would still let you reach nearly any Destination of your choice, but you would have to wait a bit longer until the helicopter is further along its flight path. We’ll have a better idea tomorrow night if this change can make it in before the weekend. Collapse: We are currently testing tuning changes to the damage tick rate of the Collapse, especially in early stages. With enough basic medical supplies in your Inventory, you can currently stay out in the collapsed area of the map longer than we intended.

Other updates include the “Close Quarters” addition (solos only), as well as an enabled Killcam and other general fixes, as well as tuning to Armor and Perk Consumables. You can read more about those here.

Remember, the beta goes live for Xbox One and PC starting tomorrow (you can pre-load now!), while select PS4 owners can enjoy it right now! It ends on September 17th at 10 AM PDT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.