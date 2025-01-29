TMNT May Be Heading To Call of Duty Soon

First-person shooting giant Call of Duty is no stranger to bombastic crossovers. Ranging from award winning rappers like Snoop Dogg to horror icons like Halloween’s Michael Myers, there is an operator skin catered to just about every player’s interest. So, it’s not too surprising to hear that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles may be coming to the popular shooter franchise. In fact, they may be coming sooner than we think, as dataminers claim they have found information regarding the rumored crossover.

As reported by Gamespot, these recent findings are courtesy of dataminers realityuk and HeylmAlaix. While digging though files after Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s Season 2 update went live, both found information regarding the TMNT collaboration. Unfortunately, details regarding operator skins or bundles have not yet been unearthed. However, HeyImAlaix claims that the crossover is coming with a new event and game mode.

Like any leak or rumor like this, take the information with a grain of salt. It is entirely possible this is something that was getting worked on and then canceled internally. Then again, it’s also possible it’s totally happening. We’ll know more when and if it officially gets revealed by Activision Blizzard. It would not be surprising if there was a TMNT crossover though, especially since the Foot Clan’s leader Shredder was available as an operator skin in Call of Duty in 2023.

In terms of what we do know, Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone will be getting new skins and events based on the hit action franchise The Terminator. Being introduced in Season 2, there will be a Terminator Bundle featuring two themed skins. The first is based on the look of Arnold Schwarzenegger from the James Cameron-directed 1984 film The Terminator. The second skin is called “Endo Titanium Core” and is modeled after the iconic robotic skeleton. The bundle also includes four Red Tracer-equipped Weapon Blueprints, a finishing move, an emote, an emblem, and a calling card.

Also featured in Black Ops 6 and Warzone is a themed event called “The Terminator.” Players can collect skulls across its Multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone modes to redeem 13 different rewards. The event runs between February 6th and the 20th, so players will have two weeks to earn everything the event has to offer. Typically, these passes feature items that fit accordingly with the theme, so it wouldn’t be a stretch to expect other Terminator items to show up. After all, a couple of Squid Game operator skins were earnable within that event pass’ free track.

Season 2 for Call of Duty launched yesterday, ushering in a slew of new content for players to enjoy. This includes several new maps, three of which were introduced at the beginning of the season. Bounty, Dealership, and Lifeline are currently playable. Bullet and Grind will be available sometime in the middle of the season. It will also bring a brand new mode to the game in Overdrive, and a returning favorite with Gun Game. There will also be two limited-time Valentine’s Day modes when it gets closer to the romantic holiday.