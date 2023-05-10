Call of Duty 2023 Will Reportedly Include New Zombies Mode

Call of Duty 2023 will reportedly feature a brand-new zombies mode. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the world and it has managed to become so by successfully diversifying its own content. There's a big, bombastic campaign, a very fun and casual multiplayer mode that can also be deeply competitive, battle royales, and a co-op mode. Depending on the developer and series, the co-op modes can be a variety of things. For Modern Warfare, it's Spec Ops and Raids. For Black Ops and pretty much every other subfranchise, it's zombies, one of the most innovative things to ever happen to Call of Duty.

It seems like zombies may be coming to Modern Warfare in some capacity for the first time. A new report from Insider Gaming which features key dates for Call of Duty 2023 claims the game will have some new zombies mode. Unlike other Call of Duty games, this will not be round-based zombies, it's going to be something else entirely. As of right now, we have no idea what it will look like, but it should be interesting. It's heavily rumored that this year's Call of Duty game will be a continuation of the Modern Warfare series developed by Sledgehammer Games, but we have no idea what that really means at the moment as it's not expected to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. As of right now, we'll just have to wait and see, but we may get to see legends like Ghost and Captain Price slaying some zombies by the end of the year.

Infinity Ward did attempt a different kind of co-op mode with Call of Duty: Ghosts, but it didn't have as much staying power. The mode saw players trying to defend themselves against incredibly strong aliens. However, it seems like zombies will be the thing that gets integrated into the Modern Warfare universe in some capacity.

