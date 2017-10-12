Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare Retribution DLC Now Available For Xbox One, PC

The time has come for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to wrap things up.

The final downloadable content for the game, Retribution, has finally arrived for Xbox One and PC, after spending a month exclusively on PlayStation 4. The pack includes four final multiplayer maps for the game, along with a bonus Zombies adventure that wraps up the current Willard Wyler filmmaker saga.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pack is available for $14.99, or you can download it for free as part of the Season Pass. However, the company notes that you should not download the DLC pack from the Xbox store directly, as you will be charged full price even with the season pass in play. Instead, start up the game and download it that way.

Here’s the lowdown of the multiplayer maps included in the game:

Carnage – A post-apocalyptic race track along the California coast, Carnagefeatures long sightlines and environmental hazards including a fire trap players can activate on command to roast their enemies.

Heartland – In Heartland, teams will go head-to-head in a simulation of small town America that is a re-imagining of the classic Call of Duty: Ghostsmap, Warhawk. Players can pop into the local ice cream shop for a treat, and then take out enemies down the street with a Black Hole Generator.

Altitude – Set in a high-end, sky high shopping mall located on the edges of the universe, Altitudepushes teams around a chaotic center where quick flank routes are key to victory. Additional features include floating lush waterfalls that border the map.

Depot 22 – Depot 22is a watering hole at the end of civilization that focuses on mid-ranged encounters waged in a medium-sized, three-lane map. Players can battle in the cantina for close-quarter combat or engage with enemies wall-running off of a moving train.

And here’s more info on the Zombies adventure:

The Beast from Beyond:The Beast from Beyond, the final chapter of the five-part Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare zombies experience, features the return of Willard Wyler, the enigmatic movie director villain portrayed with voice and likeness by Paul Reubens (Pee-wee’s Big Holiday, Gotham). Wyler once again has trapped the four protagonists inside an all-new horror film, now set in a desolate military station on a distant ice planet. As players begin to discover more and more infected crew members, they’ll need to battle hordes of the undead to uncover the truth and escape Wyler’s films once and for all. The Beast from Beyond also features new weapons, traps and more, in addition to the hallmark Call of Duty action, with Seth Green (Robot Chicken, Austin Powers) as “Poindexter;” Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) as “AJ;” Jay Pharoah (White Famous, Saturday Night Live) as “Andre;” and Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live, Inside Amy Schumer) as “Sally,” all making a return from the ongoing story.

So, with that, Activision is going full speed ahead on Call of Duty: WWII, which releases in just a few weeks. But it’s been a decent ride with Infinite Warfare. Now, back to World War II!

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.