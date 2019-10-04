Call of Duty: Mobile Tops 35 Million Downloads

Call of Duty: Mobile seems to already be proving itself to be a big hit for Activision now that the game has jumped to the top of the App Store, according to the publisher. The mobile version of Call of Duty was released just a few days ago and has already been downloaded over 35 million times since then. Activision said Call of Duty: Mobile is the first game to hit that milestone so quickly out of all the first and third-person action games in app markets.

The announcement from Activision released on Friday confirmed what people had already been anticipating by saying Call of Duty: Mobile was a success. Sure enough, if you hop into the App Store to browse the games available, you’ll find the new Call of Duty game at the top of the list. The fact that it’s free certainly helps, but a new Call of Duty game was going to attract impressive download numbers regardless since this is the franchise’s first full foray into mobile gaming.

This new Call of Duty game released on October 1st and combined a bunch of fan-favorite features from past games like traditional multiplayer modes, a battle royale experience, and characters and maps from across multiple games. It includes content from Black Ops and Modern Warfare, so if you preferred one of those over the other, you’ll have something waiting for you in the mobile game.

Rob Kostich, the president of Activision, said the game beat not only other games but also other apps in general in 100 different countries. Kostich thanked fans and alluded to the future of Call of Duty: Mobile by saying this was only the start of what’s to come.

“The response from fans across both Android and iOS has been amazing. Already, Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed 35 million downloads on its way to becoming the #1 ranked iOS app in downloads overall, not only among games, but also among all apps, in 100 countries,” Kostich said. “This is an incredibly fun experience, and we’re only getting started. Congratulations to the teams at Activision and at our partner Tencent’s TiMi Studios for making such a great game for players. And special thanks to our fans for their continued support. There is a ton more to look forward to as we release more content and updates.”

Call of Duty: Mobile is now available for Android and iOS mobile devices.