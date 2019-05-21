Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale Details Revealed

Even though Call of Duty: Mobile is still in its pre-registration phase, that has not stopped Activision from sharing more details about the upcoming title. Just recently, they showed off many of the features and modes that players will be able to experience in the game. One such mode that will be available is Battle Royale, and while it isn’t the same as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout, it does offer plenty for players to enjoy. The map for the popular mode was recently revealed, but now Activision has released a bounty of information on what we can expect in Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale.

Taking to their blog, Activision outlined a host of information regarding the Battle Royale mode featured in Call of Duty: Mobile, including map locations, vehicles, character classes, and a ton of various features. Here’s what players can expect when they are able to jump into the Battle Royale action in Call of Duty: Mobile later this year.

Battle Royale Preparation

Before actually jumping into the Battle Royale fun featured in Call of Duty: Mobile, players will need to ensure they are prepared. They are able to do this by changing up their class, with each coming with its own Ability and Class Skill. After this, it’s time to parachute in, loot, run, fight, and survive.

Basic Actions There are six basic actions to undertake as a Battle Royale match occurs:

Choose Class Firstly, you pick the class you want to play as; each with a an Ability and Class Skill designed to match your style of play.

Parachuting Secondly, as the match begins, you and up to 100 other rivals utilize a wingsuit, dropping out of an aircraft and steering toward a favored part of the sprawling Battle Royale map, before pulling the ripcord and landing by parachute.

Searching Next, the scavenging begins! Without equipment or armaments, you need to find items dotting about the map, usually in buildings or supply caches. When you’re tooled up sufficiently, it’s time to engage. Or hide.

Move Fast & Hide It’s usually recommended to push to a relatively-safe area, encroaching on a building and positioning yourself out of view of any rivals. Then you can play an offensive or defensive game, depending on the variables of the match in question.

Revive Teammate If you’re playing Duos or Quads, expect to dash to the aid of a fallen friend; reviving them if they’ve been neutralized by a foe; naturally you need to keep your wits about you so you aren’t tagged too!

Fight Obviously, you’re spending the rest of the match battling for supremacy of the map, aiming to be the last person standing. Use all methods to stay alive until the end of the game!



Classes

Defender With the ability to place a deformable Transform Shield, this class also is Reinforced, raising resistance to all damage except bullets.

Mechanic Able to call an EMP Drone to create electro-magnetic interference on hostile forces, this class also features the Engineer ability, granting augmented sight to vehicles, hostile traps, and other equipment.

Scout Utilizing the Sensor Dart that can view hostile positions in the immediate area of the radar map, this class also benefits from the Tracker ability; allowing you to see fresh footprints of hostiles.

Clown A master of distraction and friend of the undead, this class has a Toy Bomb to detonate, summoning zombies that only attack hostiles near to them; due in part to the Clown having the Anti-Zombie ability, which reduces the zombies’ aggression distance.

Medic This class can place a Medical Station that continuously heals the Medic and associated allies in the immediate vicinity. In addition, the Master Healer ability allows a Medic to heal more quickly, and reduces the time it takes to revive teammates.

Ninja Lastly, this clandestine class has a Grapple Gun that fires a hook, allowing you to propel yourself up and onto target buildings or across the landscape at speed. Movement is quiet too, due to this class having the Dead Silence ability.



Vehicles

In order to get around the Battle Royale map featured in Call of Duty: Mobile, players will have a handful of options. As always, one can run around as they please, but in order to speed up the process a bit, vehicles are definitely a good route to take. The popular mode will feature a few different options when it comes to getting around the map quickly, which are as follows:

ATV A two-person quad-bike with speed but little protection.

Light Helicopter With room for three including the pilot, allowing you to rain down fire from above.

SUV An armored troop carrier with room for four, offering more ponderous mobility, but the extra protection compared to the ATV.

Tactical Raft Take to the waters (including an ocean and rivers) in this fast boat, but watch for snipers!



Map Locations

We’ve already had a look at the Battle Royale map that is part of Call of Duty: Mobile, but Activision has now officially unveiled each of the locations as well as the titles they come from. As you may know, the BR map will feature several locations from both the Black Ops and Modern Warfare series.

Countdown The hangars and missile silos; elements from the map that appeared in Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare.

Crash The war-torn settlement with a downed helicopter in the middle, from Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare.

Diner The infamous eatery from Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Estate The hilltop house and grounds, inspired by the map in from Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare 2.

Farm The foreboding rural nightmare from Zombies Survival mode, from Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

Firing Range The military practice facility, versions of which were seen throughout the from Call of Duty®: Black Ops franchise.

Killhouse The small, symmetrical warehouse of mayhem from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Launch The cosmodrome and launch pad from Call of Duty®: Black Ops.

Overgrown A large, rural farm and fields from Call of Duty 4®: Modern Warfare.

Nuketown The iconic suburbs with a subterranean secret, as seen in all the Call of Duty®: Black Opsreleases.

Pipeline The grimy and overgrown railyard from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Seaside The coastal multiplayer map originally from Call of Duty 4: Black Ops 4.

Shipment The crammed cargo docks from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Standoff The border town map from Call of Duty®: Black Ops II.



The full post from Activision, which features a few more details regarding the upcoming game’s Battle Royale mode, can be found right here. Call of Duty: Mobile remains without a release date at this time, but it is expected to arrive this year on iOS and Android devices at the low price of free.

