Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale Map Unveiled

Activision revealed a bounty of Call of Duty: Mobile details recently as it was rolled out to certain users for beta testing. Included among the details were map locations, various game modes, scorestreaks, the characters that players will be able to play as, and much more. The game isn’t set to come to iOS and Android devices until later this year, but those with beta access are currently available to get in on all of the mobile action. That said, some users have also been able to get down on some Battle Royale action in Call of Duty: Mobile, and now we know what that map looks like.

Thanks to Charlie INTEL, we know what sort of map Call of Duty: Mobile players will be working with in the Battle Royale mode of the game. It’s worth pointing out from the start that this particular version of the popular multiplayer mode is not Blackout, which is featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Combining a mix of Modern Warfare and Black Ops locations, the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale map does pack quite a bit into it, such as Nuketown, Crash, Sakura, and much more.

The devs were kind enough to share all of the information listed above recently, including the maps that will be featured in the standard multiplayer mode. Five out of the seven that will be available have been detailed, as can be seen below:

Crossfire: “Small desert town. Intense interior fighting and strong firefights.” Bring your sniper rifle in this compact street fight; the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map is revisited, with cramped and confined structures (where shotguns are a good choice) are flanked by two taller buildings at each end of this Z-shaped thoroughfare.

Standoff: “Border town between China and Kyrgyzstan. Classic engagements and desintations to fight over.” Also known to Black Ops III fans as Outlaw, this map which originally debuted in Black Ops II offers a variety of tight hiding spots, upper structures that favor the long-range weapon wrangler, and a main compound with a walled perimeter to infiltrate in a variety of gameplay styles.

Crash: “Downed Sea Knight in a desert town. Fantastic team games.” A classic Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare map, this well-loved map features blind corners, a crashed chopper, rusty barrels, narrow streets overlooked by shelled-out buildings as well as rooftop sniping positions. Expect quick and deadly action during Multiplayer matches here.

Killhouse: “Speedball style warehouse interior. Great for small teams.” If you’re wanting an almost symmetrical map with a central lookout tower, and have a penchant for rapid takedowns where shotguns can take precedence, practice on Call of Duty® 4: Modern Warfare’s This warehouse offers multiple wooden and concrete hiding spots, and almost constant action.

Firing Range: “Military practice facility. Hectic Domination games.” Journey to Cuba in this reworking of an original Black Ops map, seen most recently in Black Ops 4. Corrugated and wooden sheds, long, ruined structures, a muddy courtyard and rusting equipment, abandoned in the hot sun, make this a classic and chaotic map.

Call of Duty: Mobile is currently without a release date, but it will arrive for free on iOS and Android devices later this year. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.