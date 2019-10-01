Call of Duty: Mobile is now available on both iOS and Android. The first-person perspective shooter — which is, exactly as it sounds like, a Call of Duty experience on mobile — pits players against each other modes like 5v5 team deathmatch, frontline, free for all, search and destroy, and more. And that includes a mobile battle royale mode.

The free-to-play mobile game is developed by TiMi Studios, which is owned by Tencent Games, and published by Activision. It features several multiplayer modes, including a new 100-person battle royale map as well as the return of maps like Nuketown, but in mobile form. As is common for these kind of free-to-play mobile games, Call of Duty: Mobile offers several different in-app purchases which are basically just a variety of in-game currency denominations to then spend within it.

“Our aim from the beginning has been to set a new standard for mobile multiplayer action games by combining Call of Duty‘s signature gameplay, content and presentation quality with best-in-class development and live service expertise,” Chris Plummer, VP, Mobile at Activision, said as part of the press release announcing the game’s availability. “Our collaboration with TiMi Studios has delivered a remarkable experience that introduces fresh new ways to engage for fans of the genre and features hallmarks for Call of Duty fans old and new.”

