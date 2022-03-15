New Call of Duty Game Is “All-Inclusive” Says Insider

Call of Duty 2022, reportedly dubbed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, is going to be “all-inclusive,” according to a prominent COD insider. If the reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard — the two most recent installments in the series — are indicators, Call of Duty 2022 won’t be revealed until this summer. Until then, COD fans are going to have to settle for scuttlebutt, like the latest report from Ralph, the aforementioned Call of Duty insider.

Taking to Twitter, Ralph relayed word that Infinity Ward “aren’t leaning towards a single particular style of play.” To this end, it’s added the game is “an all-inclusive title” that will allow for faster playstyles and slower playstyles. Typically, each year COD chooses between one of these two, so it will be interesting to watch Infinity Ward attempt to facilitate this and then keep it balanced, assuming the claim is accurate.

“I’d like to place emphasis on one thing, Infinity Ward aren’t leaning toward a single particular style of play – Modern Warfare II is an all-inclusive title, it’ll facilitate all playstyles; fast and slow,” said Ralph.

https://twitter.com/RalphsValve/status/1503831081660948483

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. What is here should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, it doesn’t negate the fact that everything here is unofficial. Further, even if it’s accurate, it’s subject to change, especially with a game that’s not even been revealed to the public yet.

At the moment of publishing, Activision and Infinity Ward have not addressed this report and the speculation it has created in any capacity. If this changes — which we don’t expect it to — we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Call of Duty coverage — including the latest on this year’s upcoming installment, Warzone, COD Mobile, and Vanguard — click here.