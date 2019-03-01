‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered’ Leaked Again

PEGI, the organization that is in charge of rating games in Europe, has rated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for PS4, leaking the game before Activision had time to reveal it.

As you may remember, word of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign getting the remastered treatment first surfaced last March, when CharlieIntel revealed that inside sources had informed it that a remaster of Modern Warfare 2 was coming, but that it would only be of its campaign, and not include any of the mutliplayer in the offering. This report was later backed up by other outlets and reporters, such as Kotaku.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, while we have heard unofficial reports of the remaster, we haven’t heard anything from Activision itself. And that’s still the case, but this rating board leak basically did Activision’s job for it.

Unlike some rating boards around the world, the North American and European rating boards are reliable sources of information. And while this isn’t an outright confirmation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, it’s basically the next best thing.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC back in 2016 alongside Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. A standalone release then followed the next year. And so it makes sense Activision is now doing the same thing with the follow-up, though why it’s not including the mulitplayer, who knows.

Anyway, while PEGI all but confirmed Activision’s plans to release this remaster, it didn’t provide any release information. However, you’d presume, like with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, the plan is to release it with this year’s Call of Duty, which is being hyped up by Activision and Infinity Ward as one of the best entries in the series ever.

Thanks, Gematsu.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!