Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Rating Spotted Online

There’s been off and on rumors about a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releasing in the future, perhaps this year, but we may have just gotten our best proof yet of the game’s existence thanks to an age rating which has surfaced online. Over on the South Korean ratings boards site which issues various age ratings to games, a listing has appeared for a product called “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.” The game was apparently classified late last month after the rating was applied for by Blizzard Entertainment, according to the information from the ratings site.

Twitter user Nibel spotted the rating for the game, a rating which lends some credibility to some of the many rumors we’ve seen lately that suggested the game was being remastered and would be out sooner rather than later. It’s not uncommon for games to leak through ratings sites like this one has, and while they’re usually a pretty good indication of what’s to come, they lack the enticing details people want to know like possible release dates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered rated in South Koreahttps://t.co/zQjcSEUjuX pic.twitter.com/4Z8Ro2IT05 — Nibel (@Nibellion) March 20, 2020

One detail about the Modern Warfare 2 listing that can be seen from the rating and probably won’t make people too happy is that this listing is only for the game’s campaign mode. Modern Warfare 2 did have an excellent campaign full of memorable levels and big moments for its characters, but releasing a campaign-only Call of Duty game may not be something that resonates with a lot of the players who prefer the multiplayer component above all else. Rumors about Modern Warfare 2 being remastered go as far back as 2018 when it was first suggested that the remaster was in the works but wouldn’t include multiplayer, and people weren’t exactly thrilled at the prospect of a no-multiplayer Modern Warfare 2. That probably won’t be any different now, assuming the game really is happening.

Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer mode could always make an appearance elsewhere though as other parts of the Call of Duty franchise have recently. Take Warzone for example, the battle royale mode that’s available both as a Modern Warfare game mode and as a free-to-play, separate product. Something like that could be done with Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer component, but it’s hard to speculate when we don’t even know what Activision’s plans are for the campaign itself.