Call of Duty 2022 Reveal May be Imminent, Teases Insider

It seems like the reveal of the next Call of Duty is imminent. There have been rumors stirring about the next Call of Duty for quite a long time. It only makes sense for Infinity Ward to follow up the absurd success of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with a direct sequel, but next to nothing is known about the game. There are rumors of a new mode alongside the traditional offerings called DMZ, it’s expected to have open-world elements and offer a new Call of Duty experience, but everything beyond that is being closely guarded. Nonetheless, we should be getting some official information pretty soon.

Insider RalphsValve released a countdown for April 30th, 2022 with a Modern Warfare background. It’s unclear what it is actually counting down to as RalphsValve followed it up by saying the actual reveal for the game is happening in May. This could be some sort of teaser trailer or even a Warzone event that leads up to the official reveal, but either way, it seems like something is coming. Of course, nothing has been directly confirmed so fans should take this with a grain of salt, but we are nearing the potential time for a new Call of Duty reveal.

https://twitter.com/RalphsValve/status/1512926194156638215

Typically, Call of Duty gets revealed around April or May. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was revealed at the end of May in 2019, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a proper look at the game is reserved until then, especially as it would lead nicely into things like Summer Game Fest. There’s usually a big trailer alongside media previews, then shortly thereafter a proper look at gameplay is shown, all leading into a beta ahead of the final release. Of course, the last two years have shaken things up. In 2020 and 2021, both games were revealed in August, but also reportedly had development troubles. It’s possible the development issues led to reveals being pushed back, but it’s unclear.

