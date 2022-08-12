Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Shoothouse-Inspired Map

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is starting to show off what some of its multiplayer will look like. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of the most anticipated games of the year despite the fact we haven't seen a whole lot of it quite yet. The game is expected to be one of the biggest titles of 2022, which shouldn't come as a surprise given the last Modern Warfare game sold over 30 million copies. It was a massive hit and the most successful entry the franchise has ever seen, even going on to spawn spin-offs like Call of Duty: Warzone. Earlier this week, Activision confirmed that it will be lifting the curtain on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer in September before letting players go hands-on with it via a beta.

So far, developer Infinity Ward has revealed two maps for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. One is Grand Prix which takes place a race track and the other is Farm 18, which is inspired by Shoothouse from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In Farm 18, players will battle it out in an industrial cement factory that also has a Shoothouse-esque training course in the center of it. This will allow players to engage with the chaos of something like Shoothouse if they wish, but also give them the opportunity to play a more traditional map on the outside areas of the map. You can view some footage of how the map was made down below.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II seems to be trying to emulate some of the greatest hits and put a new spin on them. Only time will tell how many of these maps actually do this and how many of them stick the landing. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, while received incredibly well by fans and critics, certainly caught flack for some of its maps like Piccadilly which was criticized for its poor level design. It remains to be seen if the team learned any lessons from that game and will be able to apply them to this sequel.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.