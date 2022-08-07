Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Multiplayer Beta Dates

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today officially announced the multiplayer beta dates for this fall's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In a general sense, we already knew that a multiplayer beta would be taking place for MW2 prior to its launch in October. However, what wasn't yet known in an official capacity was when this trial period for the multiplayer component of the game would be happening. Luckily, we now have some official dates to circle on the calendar.

To coincide with the Call of Duty League Championship 2022, Activision today announced that the multiplayer beta for Modern Warfare 2 will be taking place next month. As expected, those on PlayStation platforms will get to play the beta first starting on September 16th when it goes live via early access for those that have pre-ordered. From September 18th through the 20th, the beta will then be open to anyone on PlayStation consoles.

The following week on September 22nd, early access will then start off for those on all platforms and will go until the 23rd. That same week from September 24th until the 26th, the open beta will then begin and will be live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for everyone.

The #MWII @Playstation Early Access Beta starts September 16, with Early and Open access Betas to follow on all platforms. https://t.co/cLMlBb41mV pic.twitter.com/2GZ0laKE9C — Call of Duty @ #CDLChamps (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

While we now have beta dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer component, what we still haven't seen is this game mode in action. Fortunately, Activision has also announced today that it will be holding an event next month on September 15th that it's calling "Call of Duty Next." At this time, we'll get our first official look at the multiplayer mode from Modern Warfare 2 before it then becomes playable on the following day. While we've waited a bit longer than normal to see multiplayer from this year's Call of Duty title, we now know that more information is coming around the corner.

As a whole, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release later this year on October 28th. When the latest entry in the shooter franchise does release, it will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.