Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Exclusive PlayStation Bonus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was officially revealed just days ago, but already, the leaks have begun to reveal what's to come ahead of the game's eventual beta and its October release. One of those leaks which showed up online this week indicated that PlayStation users will continue to enjoy some exclusive benefits when it comes to Call of Duty by apparently receiving the game's first beta before the other platforms are able to. Neither Activision, Infinity Ward, nor Sony have officially announced any plans for a beta or platform-first exclusivity at this time, however.

CharlieIntel first reported on the Modern Warfare 2 leak which pertained to some Call of Duty: Vanguard files that talked about the new Call of Duty game. Those lines in the files talked about different versions of the new Call of Duty release including some cross-gen bundles and more which should be expected by now, but it also talked about the beta. Beta dates weren't provided, but part of the incentives for securing your copy of the game early included "early access to the Open Beta – first on PS4 & PS5."

PlayStation users have routinely gotten Call of Duty perks over the past couple of years as new games released thanks to an agreement between Activision and Sony, though considering how Microsoft recently announced its acquisition of Activision, this PlayStation-first exclusivity may come as a surprise to some. However, the deal between Microsoft and Activision has not yet been finalized, so it makes sense that this Call of Duty game will still have some PlayStation perks attached to it even if it's the last game in the series to do so.

Again, Activision has not yet announced its plans for the Modern Warfare 2 beta, so this leak is all we have so far to indicate it'll be a PlayStation-first perk even if that is a pretty safe bet judging from past releases. Reveals centered around Modern Warfare 2 have already gotten underway following the release date announcement with a global reveal of the game's story and modes seemingly coming soon, too, so we'll likely hear more about the beta plans sooner rather than later.