Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Nuke Gets Revealed

The nuke for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been revealed and it's pretty sweet. In the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, Infinity Ward introduced an expanded selection of killstreaks after the previous two games had featured just three. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 upped the ante with 15 killstreaks including the fabled Tactical Nuke. If the player earned 25 kills without dying, they could get a nuke which would end the game and give the team who earned it an automatic win, even if they were losing. Over the years, developers have toyed around with this concept, though some games have completely removed it.

However, it's a Modern Warfare game, so it is pretty much expected to show up in this year's entry. Courtesy of a video from Twitter user @lyashiobana, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nuke-esque killstreak that can only be earned if you get 30 kills without using other killstreaks in one life. It's a tall order, especially given the original MW2 let you run harriers, chopper gunners, and other streaks to get you close to the nuke. The new version of the streak is called an MGB (Mass Guided Bombs) and players will pull out a tablet and enter a password in. A plane will then fly over as air sirens and a countdown begin to play. The plane then sends multiple bright bombs down on the map, causing numerous explosions. Eventually, your character will end up on the ground while the sky is covered with smoke and fire and the game ends.

It's perhaps not as exciting as one may hope for given how uninteresting the final screen is, but hey, it's something. Given it's not always a guarantee that the game will have a game ending killstreak, it's nice to see it return. As of right now, many people have earned the streak by playing in practice lobbies with bots. It likely won't be long before someone has a legit MGB in a public lobby, though.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will release on October 28th, 2022 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC. Are you going to try to get an MGB? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.