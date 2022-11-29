Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Potentially Details Campaign DLC

A new report has potentially shed more light on the campaign DLC that may come to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the future. Over the past few months, multiple rumors and leaks have suggested that Activision will not release a wholly new Call of Duty title in 2023, and instead, will look to add new campaign DLC of some sort to Modern Warfare 2. And while we still don't yet know what this DLC could look like, this report in question might have the answers.

According to WhatIfGaming, Infinity Ward is currently planning a new campaign that will center around the Call of Duty character Simon "Ghost" Riley. Ghost has been one of the most popular characters in the Call of Duty franchise for quite some time and was a focal point of Modern Warfare 2. Supposedly, this new spin-off campaign would tell the origin of Ghost prior to his appearance in the latest Modern Warfare installment.

Although it seems likely that this campaign could end up being released as DLC for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the future, it's worth stressing that this report doesn't state that this will definitively happen. Still, if a campaign that focuses on Ghost were to release, it's incredibly feasible that it would be part of Modern Warfare 2 in some capacity. While there's always a likelihood that this campaign could evolve into its own full-fledged Call of Duty game, based on the rumors we've heard regarding DLC, much of what has been outlined here lines up with what we've already heard.

For the time being, Activision and Infinity Ward haven't revealed much of what lies in store for Modern Warfare 2 heading into 2023. Whenever we do hear more about the game's future plans, though, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

Would you be interested in playing a Call of Duty campaign that revolves around Ghost? And what sort of DLC are you hoping to see Modern Warfare 2 get in the future? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on social media at @MooreMan12.