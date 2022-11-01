Modern Warfare 2 Santa Sena Border Crossing Map Has a Breaking Bad Surprise

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II features a nod to Breaking Bad in the game's multiplayer. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is finally out and its cinematic influences are not hard to miss. The game takes clear inspiration from films like Sicario and Clear and Present Danger for its story about cartels, terrorists, and governments supplying other countries with weapons. It's an action-packed adventure filled with all kinds of chaos and one that has been praised up and down by fans for its characters, set pieces, and narrative. The game also has major sequel bait for its post-credits scene and it seems like the stakes for the all-but confirmed threequel will be sky-high. Given Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is the fastest-selling game in the series and raked in almost a billion dollars in three days, Infinity Ward is likely already gearing up for what comes next.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's influence may have also included one of the most popular TV shows of all-time, however. On the Santa Sena Border Crossing multiplayer map, which is a car-filled bridge between America and Mexico, there's a reference to Breaking Bad. There are multiple RVs on the map, particularly on the south side, and they all have tape on the side door. For those who have never seen the series, the side door to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman's mobile meth lab and RV is shot a few times after Walter traps some rival drug dealers inside of it. They then cover the bullet holes with tape later on. It's a subtle, simple, but distinct image and detail that indicates it's a clear reference to Breaking Bad.

There are almost certainly other Easter eggs in the game that are flying under people's radars. Some are a bit more obvious than others, such as references to iconic lines or moments from the original trilogy. It's likely we'll see more people point out other references in the coming days and weeks to follow.

Have you seen any Easter eggs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.