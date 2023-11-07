Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 PlayStation Exclusive Content Now on Xbox

In recent years, one of the boons of being a PlayStation Call of Duty player is that you would get exclusive rewards that weren't available anywhere else. This included different Operator skins, among other goodies. Now that Microsoft has purchased Call of Duty's publisher Activision, many assumed this relationship would change. While nothing has been officially announced, players noticed over the weekend that at least one skin that was previously exclusive to PlayStation is now available on Xbox. It seems likely that this is just the first step in bringing parity to every console, or even someday bringing exclusive content to the Xbox platform now that Call of Duty is a first-party franchise for Microsoft.

The previously exclusive to PlayStation Operator Oni is now available on Xbox and PC in Call of Duty MWII and Warzone pic.twitter.com/F4jGUcr5uv — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 6, 2023

The skin in question is the Oni Operator, which was something only PlayStation users had access to until recently. CharlieIntel was the first to spot the new change, noting that the skin is now available on Xbox consoles. Of course, there are some caveats to note. Originally, the skin was available to anyone who pre-ordered Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on any PlayStation console. About a month ago, the skin was made visible on Xbox and PC platforms, though you couldn't use the skin unless you already had it on PlayStation. Now that the Operator bundle has finally been made available on Xbox and PC, you'll have to pay extra to get

To be exact, Xbox players need to shell out 1,100 COD Points if they want the skin. Considering it was a pre-order bonus for PlayStation, it's not surprising that Activision would charge Xbox and PC users, but it certainly would have built some goodwill with the community if the team had just given it out for free. That's something Activision and Call of Duty could use right now as the early reports about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 are very lackluster.

When Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Launch?

Makarov is ready – are you? 💥



Play the #MW3 Campaign now when you pre-order Modern Warfare III 👉 https://t.co/ydJU1rvGiw pic.twitter.com/64Lsdcpra7 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 2, 2023

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's official release date is November 10. However, if you pre-order the game, you can hop into the campaign mode right now. As mentioned above, players and critics aren't loving the campaign so far, so it might not be worth jumping in early. That said, it's important to remember that, if you're only planning to play multiplayer, all of your skins from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone will carry over. That means you can bring the Oni skin with you even if you buy it today.

When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, it will come to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. On top of the already available campaign, players will have PvP combat and open-world, PvE Zombies, meaning there should be plenty of options for players looking to get back into Call of Duty's brand of modern combat.