Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Offers Exclusive Rewards to the Game's Best Player

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's second season is content is finally coming soon this week, and as part of that release, Ranked Play is happening, too. This long-awaited experience is one that offers players a more competitive side of the game with rewards to match, too, based on how you do during the season. One player is going to get something that nobody else will have, but that's the catch: the best rewards are only going to just one Modern Warfare 2 player and nobody else.

Infinity Ward and Activision went over the Ranked Play details this week ahead of the mode's arrival in Modern Warfare 2 that's planned for February 15th. Breaking into the top 250 players in the world is always an achievement on its own, and those players will be rewarded with a unique calling card for their troubles. For the best of the best, that one player will get a separate calling card as well as an emblem and a hole lot of bragging rights.

"Iridescent and Top 250 members also get an Animated Calling Card, while the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a special, one-of-a-kind exclusive Animated Calling Card and Emblem, which can be considered the ultimate bragging rights from Ranked Play," the preview of the Ranked Play feature explained.

Of course, that one player won't matter to many people since most won't even get close to earning those privileges nor will they even come close to entering the ranks of the top 250 players. For everyone else, you can look forward to emblems, skins, weapon charms, and more once the ranked season comes to a close.

"Reaching Bronze and Silver Ranks awards a new Emblem, while reaching any other Skill Division — including the Top 250— grants two new special Operator Skins, an Animated Emblem, and a Weapon Charm," the preview continued. "You can earn the other Skill Division rewards by finishing at a higher (or lower) Division in the following seasons."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Ranked Play mode gets underway on February 14th alongside the start of Season 2.