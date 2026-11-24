The latest Nintendo GameCube game on Nintendo Switch Online has now arrived on the subscription platform. Throughout 2026, Nintendo has slowly been bringing classic GameCube titles to Switch Online for those who happen to own a Switch 2. While this GameCube library is still pretty slim, it contains some of the all-time best games that appeared on the platform such as The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, Luigi’s Mansion, Super Mario Sunshine, and Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance. Now, Nintendo has added its 12th game to this growing lineup of GameCube titles on NSO, and it’s one that subscribers weren’t anticipating.

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Starting today, Wave Race: Blue Storm is available to play via Nintendo Switch Online’s GameCube catalog. Released in November 2001, Wave Race: Blue Storm is primarily synonymous with the GameCube as it was a launch game for the platform. As the sequel to the N64 classic Wave Race 64, Blue Storm features roughly the same gameplay as its predecessor, with players racing jetskis against one another across a variety of different maps.

Although it might not be as popular as Wave Race 64, Blue Storm was still plenty popular amongst GameCube owners. As a result, it’s addition to Nintendo Switch Online is very much a welcome one to those subscribed at the Expansion Pack tier of the service.

“Take to the water in this watercraft-racing game, released for the Nintendo GameCube system in 2001,” says the game’s description. Compete in contests of speed and technique—either racing against your rivals or going up against your own records. As you race across the waves, you can see the skies changes from calm and sunny to surging storms. Weather conditions can affect visibility, water levels, and the height of the waves over the course of a race, so you’ll need to be prepared for whatever comes!”

This New GameCube Game on NSO Raises a Big Question

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While it’s a very nice surprise to see Wave Race: Blue Storm now available through Nintendo Switch Online, it does continue to raise one big question. Specifically, Nintendo previously announced well over a year ago that Pokemon Colosseum would be coming to NSO in the future. Instead, Nintendo’s latest two additions to this GameCube library, Star Fox Adventures and now Wave Race: Blue Storm, were ones that it previously didn’t reveal would be coming to the subscription platform. For these games to have arrived prior to Pokemon Colosseum is a bit odd and only raises further questions about when this Pokemon spin-off might become available.

The good news is that Nintendo hasn’t announced that Pokemon Colosseum is no longer planned to join Nintendo Switch Online. As a result, it might simply be waiting for the right opportunity to pull the trigger. With Pokemon Day set to take place in February 2027, perhaps we’ll see the GameCube classic added to Switch Online around this time.

Until then, what do you think about Wave Race: Blue Storm joining NSO today? Are you going to look to play this returning classic for yourself? Be sure to let me know down in the comments.