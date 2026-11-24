If you have ever wanted to say “Not today, Satan” in Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar Games has made that dream possible in Grand Theft Auto 6. Given that the studio has never been shy about embracing the weird side, this inclusion isn’t surprising and fits right into that tradition. With this mission, players can follow Jason and Lucia into the depths of Hell and battle the Devil and his army of demons. This may take the cake as far as supernatural encounters go, in both Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption.

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Many of the series best discoveries come from ridiculous encounters like this, and Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t disappoint. This latest discovery in GTA 6 takes things considerably further and fits right in with the infamous Mount Chiliad mystery in Grand Theft Auto 5 and the unsettling secrets scattered throughout Red Dead Redemption 2. But the best part of battling the Devil in this GTA 6 secret is the reward: exclusive cosmetics, a powerful shotgun, and a permanent character upgrade that makes the mission worth seeking out. But the question remains: how do you get to Hell and fight Satan in GTA 6?

How to Unlock the Secret Devil Mission in GTA 6

Players looking to fight the Devil in Grand Theft Auto 6 will need to head to Port Gellhorn in Kelly County. The secret mission is accessible during Chapter 2, and players can complete it as either Jason or Lucia. However, there are some specific conditions players must meet before they can descend into Hell. Simply visiting the location during the middle of the day won’t follow the recommended method for triggering the encounter. Instead, you must follow a set of guidelines shared below.

Travel to northern Port Gellhorn at night, preferably around midnight.

Find the Circles of Hell house and look for its open garage.

Approach the two NPCs listening to heavy metal and press L2 to initiate a conversation.

Choose the dialogue options “Having fun?” followed by “It’s good.”

Follow the two characters and enter the van that arrives shortly afterward.

Once you arrive at the campsite, press L2 to gaze into the fire.

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Following this sequence transports your character to Hell, where you fight an army of demons. You’ll find yourself equipped with a special shotgun that makes dealing with these demonic forces easier, and eventually you’ll come face-to-face with the Devil. Satan is a tough foe and will summon demons as backup, so be sure to eliminate these when they appear. Be sure to collect the Hellspawn Comshot 12 shotgun beside Satan’s throne before leaving Hell.

After defeating Satan, players will awaken back at the campsite. Completing this hidden GTA 6 mission offers the Circles of Hell clothing top, a new tattoo design, the aforementioned shotgun, and a permanent health increase. The cosmetics are great, but the weapon and upgrade are the best rewards and make this mission a must-play.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is full of Easter eggs and secrets like this, and players will likely be uncovering them for years. For now, the Devil stands out as one of the more unique missions in Vice City.