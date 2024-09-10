Terrifier 3 Is the Latest Movie With a Collectible Popcorn Bucket, and It's Surprisingly Not Gross

Somehow Terrifier 3 has a less-disturbing popcorn bucket than Deadpool & Wolverine, and we aren't sure what to do with that information. Just revealed, the Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket is shaped like Art the Clown's head...so while it isn't as unhinged as Babypool or as disturbing as the Wolverine one, it's still pretty viscerally unpleasant to look at, just because...well, it's Art the Clown. That said, they didn't go out of their way to create a weird or disturbing popcorn bucket that would go viral on the "WTF" factor alone.

The bucket was revealed by director Damien Leone via a little video. You can see it below.

"Terrifier 2's remarkable success was driven not only by the insatiable appetite for new and thrilling horror icons like Art the Clown but also by its unparalleled theatrical release and marketing, along with its unyielding spirit," Director Damien Leone said in a previous statement about Terrifier 3's release. "In a cinematic landscape where risk-taking is scarce, I will continue to push boundaries in Terrifier 3, and I can't wait for you to see what's in store for Art the Clown."

Per the synopsis, "In Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting's Terrifier 3, directed once again by Damien Leone, Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) is set to unleash another round of chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve."

Terrifier 3 was originally set to release just before Halloween, October 25th 2024; however, that release date has been moved up to October 11th. It also gives a more indie-level release like Terrifier 3 much-needed breathing room before it has to compete with some bigger-budget offerings. Paramount's Smile 2 is set for October 18th, and if it had a strong opening weekend, it's second week could have offset a strong opening for Terrifier 3.

The Terrifier franchise has been making some headlines recently, with Bloody Disgusting teaming up with Witter Entertainment to get VHS copies of Terrifier 2 into Walmart stores all over the country. The 2-tape set, which retails for around $30, can command up to twice that from eBay resellers.

Terrifier 3 will be arriving exclusively in theaters on October 11.