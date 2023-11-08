Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Perks, Field Upgrades Revealed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has revealed the perks and field upgrades for Zombies. Call of Duty is known for giving players a pretty well-rounded package every year. There is almost always something for everyone, so long as you like first-person shooters. You may enjoy the big, blockbuster campaigns, the fast-paced multiplayer modes, or even the various co-op modes. Sometimes it's something like Spec Ops, but the most popular co-op mode is Zombies. The mode was introduced back in World at War and has grown increasingly popular over the years thanks to the combination of Call of Duty's satisfying gunplay with the intensity of fighting undead hordes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is gearing up to bring Zombies to the Modern Warfare series for the first time. Activision has unveiled just about everything we need to know about it already with gameplay and so on. It has been confirmed the Modern Warfare Zombies will not be round based and will instead place you on a large map and have you clearing objectives in a certain amount of time before extracting. A new blog also reveals more of the nitty gritty, such as the field upgrades and perks we will be able to use. Zombie vets will recognize a large portion of things in here already, but if you're not familiar with the mode, you can scroll down to get acquainted with your new toolset.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Field Upgrades

Energy Mine

Medium Recharge

Spawn an explosive, dealing massive damage to enemies who set it off.

Frenzied Guard

Slow Recharge

Repair armor to full and force all enemies in the area to target you for 10 seconds. Enemy kills repair armor during this time.

Healing Aura

Slow Recharge

Heal all players immediately (and in last stand).

Frost Blast

Medium Recharge

Damage enemies with the initial blast and slow those that enter the area of effect.

Aether Shroud

Become invisible to zombies.

Tesla Storm

For 10 seconds, lightning connects to other players, stunning and damaging normal enemies.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Perks

Deadshot Daiquiri

Aiming down sight moves to enemy critical location. Increase enemy critical damage.

Death Perception

Obscured enemies, chests, resources, and item drops are more easily spotted.

Elemental Pop

Every bullet you fire has a small chance to apply a random Ammo Mod effect.

Jugger-Nog

Increases maximum health.

PHD Flopper

Diving to prone triggers an explosion. The explosion increases the higher you fall. Immunity from fall damage while diving. Immunity from area-of-effect damage from weapons you are using.

Quick Revive

Reduce the health regeneration delay time by 50%. Reduce the time it takes to revive an ally by 50%.

Speed Cola

Drink to reload and replate armor faster.

Stamin-Up

Increases run and sprint speed.