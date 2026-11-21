A first-person shooter series is 95% off right now on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In the case of one game, this means that rather than its normal $60 price point, it is available for just $3. All of the deals come courtesy of the Xbox Store and are only available until December 1. After this, the AAA first-person shooter series will be priced like a AAA first-person shooter series rather than a bargain-bin steal.

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The first-person shooter series in question is DICE and EA’s military series, Battlefield, which, after a disappointing run, finally bounced back last year with the release of Battlefield 6, one of the best games in the long-running franchise to date. And Battlefield 6 is on sale, but not at the prices of the rest of the series. It’s been discounted by 67%, though, which drops its price from $70 to $23.09. The installment right before it, meanwhile, is 95% off on the Xbox Store, which means $2.99 rather than $60. Joining it are discounts that drop Battlefield 1 to $0.99, Battlefield 5 to $1.97, and Battlefield 4 to $0.99. There are also the same 95% discounts on various special editions for each game for those who want to pay a little extra for all the add-on goodies.

Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 4 don’t have a very active player base. You can find games, but it’s not the most robust active player base. The latter is simply because of age, and the former is because it is the worst Battlefield game of all time. Battlefield 5, meanwhile, has more active players than both, and is worth checking out in 2026 if you like World War 2, in particular. The most robust player base in 2026, other than Battlefield 6, is Battlefield 1, one of the best games in the series, and the series’ most recent take on World War I.

As Cheap as the Series Will Get

As you would expect, these are either the lowest prices ever for these various games or match the previous lowest prices, and they are unlikely to ever get much cheaper, as there isn’t much gap between 95% off and simply giving the games away for free. The only way they could really get cheaper is through price reductions to the normal MSRP. In the case of something like Battlefield 2042, which is still $60, this will happen, but with the older games, they have already been marked down to $20, and they are unlikely to be made any cheaper than this beyond sales.

If these particular deals don’t tickle your fancy, there is a metric ton available on the Xbox Store, with more to be added for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Meanwhile, a trio of N64 games is now available for free for some Xbox Series X users.