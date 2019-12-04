Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Includes Surprising Freebie

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 1 went live today on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. And with Season 1, Infinity Ward and Activision added the game’s first Battle Pass, which is available in two versions: one free, the other premium. That said, if you cop this first Battle Pass, you won’t have to pay for the second one if you make your way through this one. Why? Because this first one includes enough Call of Duty Points to buy the next one. As you may know, each premium Battle Pass comes in around 1,000 Call of Duty Points, and in this one you can earn 1,300 points. So, not only will you have enough to buy the next one, but you’ll have a little bit left over. Of course, you will need to make your way through the Battle Pass or buy an accelerator to get all 1,300 available points though.

Further, you will need to resist spending any on the game’s new item shop, which will constantly update with new cosmetic content that tempts you to waste your savings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for how long it will take you to get through the Battle Pass, it’s currently unclear, however, some early reports suggest it’s going to be quite the grind to get to the final tier, which is the case with many Battle Passes, which are designed to chiefly retain players. As you may know, many other game’s Battle Passes also allow players to play enough and earn currency to buy the next Battle Pass. In other words, this isn’t a revolutionary model. Further, who knows if it’s a model that will continue going forward.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.