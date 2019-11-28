Everything in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s First Battle Pass Reportedly Revealed

The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC is set to kick off on December 3 at 10 a.m. PT, and it will run until January 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT. And with the first season comes the game’s first Battle Pass, which, at the moment of publishing, Infinity Ward and Activision haven’t revealed. They’ve confirmed the Battle Pass and how it will work, but the pair haven’t divulged what will be in it or in other words what content it will have to entice people into buying the premium version of it. That said, a new leak has done that job for them.

Over on the Modern Warfare Reddit, a new leak has surfaced revealing all of the Battle Pass’ content and what it looks like. And because there’s in-game media accompanying each item, there’s little room to doubt the validity of the leak. Further, all of the information and media was discovered in the game’s PC files, and, as you may know, datamining efforts of the new Call of Duty have been very reliable so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the leak, the Battle Pass will consist of 81 paid tiers and 23 free tiers, the latter being for the free version of Battle Pass. In total, that’s 104 tiers for those that cop the premium version of the Battle Pass. Further, the first four tiers are granted automatically when you purchase the premium version. Meanwhile, Tier Boosts of 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, and 100 will be available for individual purchase.

As for the content, the Battle Pass will contain two weapons (both free), 1,300 COD points (some free, some paid), 12 operator skins (all paid), 20 blueprints (3 free, 17 paid), and more. To see everything in the Battle Pass, which includes media of said content, click on the above-linked Reddit link. Of course, also take all of it with a tiny, tiny grain of salt since it’s not officially disclosed.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, rumors, leaks, and information on the best-selling first-person shooter, click here.