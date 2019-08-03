Infinity Ward Addresses Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Rumors

There’s been rumors, reports, and even leaks suggesting Infinity Ward is bringing battle royale action to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but recent comments from Infinity Ward may suggest otherwise. In fact, it doesn’t even look like the game will include Blackout, meaning if you want some Call of Duty battle royale action, you’ll need to stick with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

“[Infinity Ward has] big fans of battle royale, said multiplayer design director Joe Cecot while talking to IGN. We’re excited for large player counts and things like that, but right now we’re really focused on core multiplayer.”

“We really focused on Modern Warfare, authentic and gritty, realistic weapons, and it’s a different experience. It’s really…just about pulling back to Modern Warfare and keeping that pure,” added Cecot.

Again, there’s been some scuttlebutt about a battle royale mode, but it doesn’t appear Infinity Ward will have one, at least not for launch. Or maybe it will, but if it does, then it’s going to have to reveal the mode sooner rather than later. After all, October isn’t very far away.

While battle royale is still a very popular sub-genre, the hype around it is starting to die down a bit, and it’s a very hard space to crack. There’s already a ton of options in this space, so adding another without doing anything special is probably not the right call. Rather Call of Duty should probably focus on what made it so big in the first place: classic multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC when it launches next year on October 25. For more on the game — including all of the game’s latest news and our impressions after going hands-on with it — click here.

“After four hours of gameplay and customizing, it was clear that this game is going to be a new addiction for many as the Call of Duty franchise goes back to its best roots from the previous generation of gaming,” reads the opening of our preview of the game’s multiplayer. “Taking some of the best elements of the Modern Warfare and Modern Warfare 2 games, 2019’s new Modern Warfare release enhances the experiences with small new details and new game modes.”

