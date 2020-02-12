Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Reportedly Releasing Very Soon

According to a new report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s rumored and leaked battle royale mode is releasing soon. The report comes way of industry insider and analyst Daniel Ahmad, who’s widely considered one of the most trusted sources in the business and has had reliable scoops in the past. According to Ahmad, players looking forward to the battle royale mode “will be able to play soon enough,” which suggests an imminent release, and which lines up not only with what I’ve heard, but what rumors have been saying about the experience.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word from either Activision or Infinity Ward about a battle royale mode for the game, however, the pair did seemingly tease such an addition with an in-game cinematic that was added today as part of the title’s large Season 2 update. That said, while the pair haven’t said anything official about the mode, a new leak has done that job for it, revealing that it’s allegedly called Warzone. Meanwhile, additional rumors and reports have added to this saying the mode will be standalone and free-to-play, which has been the scuttlebutt for awhile now.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt for now, but I suspect most of it — if not all of it — will be confirmed sooner rather than later as Infinity Ward rejuvenates the best-selling 2019 shooter.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, so if you want to check out this upcoming battle royale mode, you will need to do so via one of the above platforms. That said, as you wait for the battle royale mode to drop, don’t forget to check out our “Out This Week” article, which gives the rundown on all of this week’s salient new video game releases.

