5 Dense World-Building Games Like Mass Effect To Play Now That The Series Is Over (That Aren’t From BioWare)

The unfortunate cancellation of the next Mass Effect game is a huge loss for RPG fans, but there are thankfully many other great games with worlds just as detailed as BioWare’s flagship sci-fi series. Although BioWare’s world building certainly declined over the years with lackluster games, the astounding density within games like Mass Effect and Dragon Age can’t be denied, with incredibly layered characters and meaningful choices that impacted your story. Other excellent titles have been influenced by BioWare’s beloved approach, meticulously crafting experiences that are endlessly immersive for fans of almost any genre.

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Games like Mass Effect or Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic are renowned for their ability to create seemingly countless interactions between players and each title’s world. Talking to one character could lead to hours of conversation, where you learn about that person’s backstory, broader cultural contexts, and how those factors weave themselves into the larger narrative at hand. These pieces help enrich a game’s setting, injecting dense and varied rabbit holes for players to dive into beyond just blindly following the main plot.

5. Cyberpunk 2077

Those looking for a game as dense as Mass Effect without the mechanical complexities of a traditional RPG might want to try Cyberpunk 2077, a first-person shooter. At first, you may imagine this game as being something akin to The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim or Starfield, where your adventure is set in a large open-world, but with repetitive mission structures and bare bones story telling. However, Cyberpunk 2077 is anything but bland, as Night City is a deeply intricate and vibrant setting filled with memorable characters whose interactions help shape a personalized story based on your decisions.

The high-stakes story of Cyberpunk 2077 will have you taking on the mega corporations of Night City in a fully realized dystopian futuristic playground, where human augmentation is normalized and greed is rampant. Deep seeded political corruption is only the tip of the iceberg, as various factions and characters all have their own goals and motivations for surviving in Night City. There are layers upon layers of Night City subcultures inspired by various sci-fi media, in the same way that Mass Effect anchored much of its world on sci-fi novel inspirations for its many alien species.

Much like a BioWare game, the characters of Cyberpunk 2077 are what makes its world special, with every individual you meet having strong personalities influenced by their experiences in Night City. Getting to the highly acclaimed Phantom Liberty DLC only enhances this feeling, as the characters in that DLC are among the best in the game. Being able to create varied character builds for protagonist V and choose their origins culminates in reaching one of several endings, which only adds to the layered nature of your cyberpunk journey.

4. The Outer Worlds

Image courtesy of Obsidian

Be prepared to see a couple of developer Obsidian Entertainment’s games on this List, as they tend to have extremely rich characters in RPG worlds. The Outer Worlds is a great example of Obsidian at their best, with an action RPG that feels influenced by Mass Effect in a number of ways. This game also has a narrative built on layered sci-fi ideas, with the player exploring a corporate-controlled colony and being the captain of a ship with a dedicated crew. Mass Effect comparisons aside, The Outer Worlds has excellent character dialogue, with each crew member feeling like a detailed person rather than a stiff NPC.

The role-playing aspects of The Outer Worlds are vast, with players able to shape the story based entirely in their choices. This game has a surprisingly long list of hidden details about its setting to influence your actions, whether it be siding with one character during an argument or making a choice that impacts an entire population’s fate. The gameplay of The Outer Worlds also has plenty of nuance, allowing players to craft a custom character intricately, to the point where no two playthroughs are quite the same. While the gameplay is more like an action RPG, the Mass Effect influences here are enough to be nostalgic to those who miss BioWare’s style already.

3. Metro: Exodus

Metro: Exodus may appear to be like any other dystopian FPS, but the game is hiding levels of atmosphere that will take you hours to unravel. This game is similar to Mass Effect in the way it pairs you with a diverse crew of characters, who all have their own story to tell across a surprisingly branching narrative. Set in a post-apocalypse, this title’s FPS gameplay is broken up by segments where you have to make morally ambiguous choices around certain characters and locations, helping some people when that might cause others to die. Depending on what you do, you could carry your crew across the finish line, or have them fill a graveyard by the time credits roll.

Tough decisions surrounding your favorite characters is something BioWare fans will love in any setting, even if the gameplay of Metro: Exodus is quite different from a Mass Effect style of RPG. The world of Metro games isn’t something big enough to encompass multiple sci-fi planets, but the open areas of its desolate world feel just as sprawling. On top of that, there are intricate survival mechanics in Metro: Exodus that prevent the game from just becoming a linear FPS like Call of Duty. A foreboding atmosphere rich in details only adds to the relationships you make with your crew, evoking the same feelings Mass Effect does on a smaller scale.

2. Fallout: New Vegas

Image Courtesy of Bethesda Softworks

There are few games that capture the spirit of passionate, dense world building more than Fallout: New Vegas, the Obsidian Entertainment led spin-off of the beloved open-world FPS franchise. This game calls back to the series’ CRPG roots, building a layered setting revolving around the Mojave Desert in the larger Fallout world. Much like a BioWare game, Fallout: New Vegas is almost entirely choice driven, to the point where even your character’s stats impact dialogue options with others. Players who desire consequence-heavy gameplay from Mass Effect or Dragon Age would feel right at home here, as New Vegas always presents repercussions for the choices you make.

The factions you meet in Fallout: New Vegas and its multiple DLC expansions are full of personality and detail to explore, with many characters having varying goals within one organization. The struggle between these factions to control the titular New Vegas is the central conflict of the game, but New Vegas never presents any one faction as entirely “right” or “wrong” (with some exceptions). Every group has their flaws or morality that you have to either agree or disagree with, with differing levels of extreme coming attached to each group in the desperation of a post-nuclear war dystopia.

The sheer narrative depth of Fallout: New Vegas is almost never-ending, with players able to find new wrinkles around every corner. Political intrigue creates an interwoven web between characters, with quests revealing new things to peel back to reveal a larger scheme. The way factions remember your impact on said intrigue is what makes Fallout: New Vegas so memorable in its density, as you could endlessly replay the game for new choices and results that completely change the story from what you originally experienced.

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is like The Lord of the Rings or Game of Thrones, in that you could explore its fantasy setting for hundreds of hours and still find something new by the time you thought you were an “expert.” This fantasy action RPG was the masterwork of CD Projekt Red, the same developers behind Cyberpunk 2077, and it’s easy to see why. The richness in story telling is here on a much larger scale than the sci-fi FPS, with countless quests you can embark on to decide the fates of various people you meet. You play as Geralt, a legendary monster hunter whose services turn you into warrior, investigator, and sometimes even magician all rolled into one.

The dark fantasy of The Witcher 3 envelops an evolving world, where your choices won’t have clear outcomes until hours after you made them. Combined with layered characters like those seen in Mass Effect, this game challenges you to make sharp and personal choices based on your view or judgement of those people. Quests are long and detailed, sometimes having entire detective-style monster investigations culminate into secrets being revealed. No quest you take on is a light one, as they often unravel into incredibly dense stories that would be 30 minute side content in any other RPG. This philosophy even carries over to the DLC expansions of The Witcher 3, marking a high narrative quality from beginning to end.

If you’re looking for a game with world building and character writing on par with BioWare’s earlier work, this title is one of the best you can find. With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt having just received a remaster alongside a newly announced expansion, there’s no better time than now to jump into arguably the most detailed RPG of its generation.

What game with dense world-building do you enjoy coming back to? Let us know in the comments below!