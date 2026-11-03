GTA 6 Officially Releases Its Monster GB Download Size

The download size for Grand Theft Auto 6 has been revealed ahead of it’s November 19th release, and it’s massive. No matter what type of gamer you are, Rockstar’s hotly anticipated entry in the iconic open-world franchise has been the talk of the town. With only a few weeks until it launches, the studio has given some details as to when fans can download the title, as well as how much space to clear for it. Unfortunately for many, it’s going to take a lot of storage, and by a lot, I mean over 200 GBs.

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In particular, Rockstar Games that Grand Theft Auto VI will take up around 212 GBs of storage on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fortunately, preloads start on November 10th, so fans can start the download sooner rather than later. Even so, 212 GBs is a monster number, coming in at more than one-fifth of a terabyte. In comparison, Crimson Desert, another huge open-world title, clocks in at around 150 GBs, 60 GBs shy of GTA 6‘s size. While game sizes have been getting bigger and bigger over the years, it’s crazy to have a game be over 200 GBs, though it being Grand Theft Auto VI does make sense.

Grand Theft Auto VI’s Download Size is 212 GBs, Confirms Rockstar Games

Clocking in at 212 GBs, it’s reason to believe that Grand Theft Auto VI is the largest size in recent years in terms of storage space. To compare to Rockstar’s previous titles, Grand Theft Auto 5, on modern consoles, comes in at 120 GBs, depending on DLC. In addition, Red Dead Redemption 2, its latest title, goes as much as 150 GBs on PlayStation 5. The only title that comes close to its storage space is Call of Duty, though it can hold many of the titles like Modern Warfare 4 and Black Ops 7, so it isn’t a singular game. So, not only is it bigger than the last GTA, but it’s Rockstar Games’ largest game and, quite possibly, the most GB-costing title of the decade so far.

So, what could be responsible for that much GBs? Well, as we’ve seen with the recent showcase and trailers, Grand Theft Auto 6 is not going to skimp on the graphics. Rendering everything and making it look as real and as good as it does, as well as ensuring it’s smooth, costs a lot of GBs. Furthermore, with the map being gigantic, bringing everything in and looking and playing good does require space. Add to that the many story missions, assets, and lighting, it does make sense that it’s going to be in the 200s. In any case, you’ll either have to say goodbye to some of your backlog or invest in a storage device if you want to play it.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to release on November 19th, 2026 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. To keep up to date on the latest GTA news, keep it here on ComicBook.