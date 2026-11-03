PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With an Unexpected Bonus Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with an unexpected bonus game that many can download as part of their membership. As of today, the latest round of free games for the month of November 2026 have landed on PS Plus and include Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, and Monster Train 2. This lineup is all in all quite a strong one, especially since the Tomb Raider collection in question contains three games on its own. And while all PS Plus users can add these titles now to their library, those subbed to the Premium tier of the platform have another game they can snag that wasn’t anticipated to arrive on the Game Catalog.

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Starting now, PlayStation has added Metro Redux to the list of “Classics” that are available through PS Plus Premium. This compilation of the remastered versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light was actually added to PS Plus back in August, so its arrival here isn’t outright new. What is different, however, is that this collection has recently been upgraded by publisher Deep Silver for PS5 platforms. As a result, these games will play and look better than ever before on the current-gen PlayStation console.

While it might seem obvious for Metro Redux’s new PS5 version to become available on PS Plus alongside its PS4 iteration, history has shown that this isn’t always the case. Past PS5 upgrades for PS4 games that have already existed on the PS Plus Game Catalog strangely haven’t been brought over to the library for one reason or another. As a result, this addition of Metro Redux’s PS5 edition is something that we haven’t seen much of in the past.

Moving forward, PlayStation will begin adding more games to the PS Plus Game Catalog later this month. These titles will be joined by a new game in the “Classics” tier, which we already know to be Ratchet & Clank. PlayStation confirmed back in September that the original game in Insomniac’s beloved action-platformer series would be hitting PS Plus at some point before the end of 2026. And while we still don’t have a release date for Ratchet & Clank on PS Plus, it’s likely going to roll out this month on November 17th.

How do you feel about Metro Redux now being added to the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup? And which future games are you still hoping to see come to PS Plus? Be sure to let me know down in the comments.