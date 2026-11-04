Sony Offering $400 To Buy Back Your PS5 Ahead of Expected Holiday Console Shortages

Every holiday season, gaming consoles are a hot commodity, and in the six years since the PlayStation 5 first hit shelves, this console in particular has never really stopped being in high demand—seemingly giving way to Sony’s surprising offer for those who own and may be willing to part ways with their own PS5s. For quite some time now, gamers have been waiting for a concrete update on the release of the highly anticipated PS6, but as remains elusive, it seems this will be yet another holiday season where the PS5 is the PlayStation console to have. Perhaps in anticipation of what that could mean for sales, Sony has just introduced an interesting potential solution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Specifically, according to IGN, Sony has begun contacting customers who have the PlayStation app directly, offering them a jaw-dropping $400 if they decide to trade in their PS5 console and two PS5 controllers. Unlike some other trade-in offers, this also doesn’t come with a catch regarding how that money comes back; reportedly, this offer includes the $400 being sent directly to sellers’ bank accounts. Check out more on this offer (and what it might mean for PS5 sales this season) below.

Everything You Need to Know About This PS5 Console Deal

While trade-in deals are far from unheard of, this one does feel particularly surprising, not only because of the amount being offered but also given that the offer is coming down from Sony itself. The same IGN story reported that the notification is being sent directly to the phones of individuals with the PlayStation app, informing them that if they trade their standard PS5 console and two controllers in to Sony, the $400 will be sent directly to their bank account. Considering that brand-new PS5 consoles would run buyers about $500 when purchased from Sony directly, this is a truly surprising amount. However, while that might be great news for those looking to sell a PS5, it could reflect some concerning news for Sony at present.

Although it’s not definitive, this offer from Sony does seem like a sign that the company may be gearing up for a holiday season with possible console shortages and subsequent issues with sales. Just in light of how high this offer price is and considering the timing of the notification being sent out, this feels like, at the very least, a reasonable assumption. In part, this may be due to the timeline for the PS6 and the fact that the PS5 will once again be the sought after option, but there are also a host of factors currently playing into this possibility. High on that list may also be the ongoing controversy over the move away from physical games, which proved rather unpopular with gamers earlier this year. Perhaps this $400 offer will be the boost Sony needs to get restocked ahead of the holidays (or maybe those issues aren’t actually as linked as they seem), but this is certainly an unexpected turn.

Would you consider taking this $400 deal from Sony? Do you think this is a sign of some trouble ahead for the company this holiday season? Share your thoughts in the comments below.