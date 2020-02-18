Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Royale Mode Release Date Reportedly Revealed

According to a new report, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode — reportedly dubbed Call of Duty: Warzone — will release next month on PS4, Xbox One, and PC as a free-to-play, standalone experience. The report comes way of VGC, and lines up with not only previous rumors and reports about the mode, but what I’ve personally heard here and there. As you may know, there’s been suggestions Warzone will drop sometime before the end of the month, but according to rhe aforementioned source, it’s still a few weeks away, and will likely release sometime in early march, barring any unexpected delays.

Unfortunately, no further specifics are divulged about the mode’s release window, but it sounds like we may be hearing about it soon. That said, like any unofficial report, this should be taken with a grain of salt. While VGC has proven reliable in the past, until you hear it from either Activision or Infinity Ward, it’s best to maintain at least a tiny bit of skepticism.

As for it’s reported release window, this seems like a great time to release it given that there’s not many big releases dropping in the first half of March. There’s games like Nioh 2, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, My Hero: One’s Justice 2, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, but none of these will block or take away from a major Call of Duty release. However, there are games in the second half of the month that could make the public forget about it pretty quick, such as MLB The Show 20, DOOM Eternal, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Half-Life Alyx, and Persona 5 Royal.

