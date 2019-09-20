Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Beta Update Adds New Playlists

Infinity Ward released another update for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta on Friday as the game entered its second day of cross-play testing. Like the first weekend of the beta when it was only open to those on the PlayStation 4, the beta’s update today has added some new playlists for players to try out that put them on different maps with various team compositions. The playlists now include different night and day battlegrounds along with some featured playlists for modes like Cyber Attack.

The notes for the update were shared by Infinity Ward in a post within the Modern Warfare subreddit where the developers showed off the updated playlists. A breakdown of all the feedback players have shared that’s being looked into by the developers was also shared.

Those parts of the patch notes are the only real bits of new information with the rest of the post dealing with information about the cross-play beta’s start and end times, when people can play, and how players can submit their feedback. The updated playlists along with the known feedback can all be found below.

CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE BETA DAY 2

Playlists:

6v6 Gun Runner

6v6 Grazna Raid

6v6 Hackney Yard (Day, Night)

6v6 Azhir Cave (Day, Night)

10v10 Grazna Raid

Game Mode Filter: TDM (Team Deathmatch)

Game Mode Filter: HQ (Headquarters)

Game Mode Filter: Dom (Domination

Game Mode Filter: 10v10 Dom (Domination)

Game Mode Filter: 10v10 HQ (Headquarters)

Featured Playlist: NVG (Hackney Yard, Azhir Cave)

Featured Playlist: Cyber Attack

Feedback We’re Looking Into:

We’re continuing to experiment with various settings throughout the game and we want to thank you all again for your constructive and thoughtful feedback! This isn’t all of the feedback we’re looking into, but we want to highlight some of the issues you’ve reported…

This morning, some players were unable to connect on console. This issue was resolved and we thank you for your patience

Blurriness while ADSing or on the matchmaking screen on PC

Crashes on Xbox One and PC (please check existing threads on here if you’re experiencing one of these crashes)

Players are unable to chat with console platforms while on PC

Players were able to change their input device midmatch. We deployed a fix for this earlier today.

Infinity Ward also confirmed recently that it’d released a hotfix to stop people from circumnavigating the input-based matchmaking in place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer beta is now available to everyone who pre-ordered the game and all PlayStation 4 users.