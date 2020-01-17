Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Having a Bonus XP Event

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players still have quite a while before the first season of content ends, and to help them finish everything they haven’t accomplished yet, Infinity Ward has granted players a weekend of bonus experience. Live now and ongoing for the next few days, Modern Warfare players are able to get twice as much normal experience and weapon experience until the event ends next week.

The creators of Modern Warfare announced the start of the Double XP weekend on Friday with a post on Twitter and likely some in-game announcements that alerted players to the news. The tweet didn’t specify exactly when the event will end, but if past experience bonuses are any indication of what to expect, it’ll probably go until late on Sunday if not into Monday since many events start early and end late now to accommodate people’s schedules.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Double XP and Double Weapon XP is now live all weekend long!#ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/Eps6P3YURs — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 17, 2020

The bonus experience event falls in line with what Infinity Ward and Activision said recently about the game’s first season of content being extended. When it was announced that the end date for Season One would now be in February instead of the original plan that would’ve had it conclude sooner, Infinity Ward said it’d be giving players opportunities to complete challenges and obtain new in-game stuff through things like the bonus experience weekend that’s live now.

This type of content has been planned to keep players busy until Season Two starts and we get to see what else the developers have planned.

“Over the next few weeks, a host of new items and challenges will arrive, including an in-game Challenge to earn the new Crossbow weapon, more remixed game modes, new playlists, and more in the Store to discover,” Infinity Ward said. “To make room for all that activity, we are making a one-time extension of Season One – it’s now ending on February 11. During that time, there will be 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier Progression to help you finish up your Officer Ranks and Tiers, and get you ready for an exciting Season Two.”

It’s unclear how many times we’ll get this type of bonus experience event between now and the time Season One ends, so it’s probably best to take advantage of the opportunity while it’s here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season One is scheduled to end on February 11th.