Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Confirms Controversial Customization Feature

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare arriving next month, fans are gearing up to take on what seems to be the grittiest experience in the entire franchise. Infinity Ward has been pretty open about what players can expect in the next installment, including some of the modes that will be available, the weapons, and more. That said, there is one piece of information that was revealed that some fans may or may not be excited about. In a recent update to Amazon UK’s listing for the game, it was shown that weapon charms will be making a return in the upcoming title.

In the Amazon UK edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, one of the exclusive bonuses to come with the game is indeed a weapon charm, meaning they will likely be featured in the upcoming title. Thanks to Charlie INTEL for the intel, we can see that the charm comes with the version exclusive to Amazon UK. However, those commenting on the article are not too happy about charms coming back.

“This is just filler to hide weapons underneath,” one user said. “When you’re trying to get that new ACR via supply drops you’re gonna be getting 1,000 weapon charms instead. When you finally get tired of opening supply drops & decide to play the game again it’s only gonna piss you off when the first match you join you’ll be getting melted by that new gun you want so bad but will never get. Call of Duty will NEVER change!!”

“Just a prelude to more useless crap to dilute the inevitable supply drops with,” another user said. The reactions are certainly split, with some feeling the weapon charms are useless and others not really caring that they are part of the game. In any case, it would appear that weapon charms will be part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to officially arrive on October 25th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the highly anticipated title, check out all of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you okay with there being weapon charms in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, or do you have a problem with them? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!